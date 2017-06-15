Brunswick man indicted on murder charges in connection to missing woman

Related Coverage Search for missing Glynn County woman continues

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Grand Jury of the Superior Court of Glynn County indicted John William Rosevelt on murder in connection to the disappearance Linda Mansfield.

Rosevelt was indicted for the following offenses:

Malice Murder

Aggravated Assault

Felony Murder

Concealing the Death of Another

Tampering with Evidence

Making a False Statement 2 counts

Terroristic Threats

The search continues for the body of Linda Mansfield, who was reported missing on May 23.

Mansfield, 72, who was last seen during the week of May 15.

On the morning of May 23, Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) officers went to check on Mansfield at her home on 103 Mackay Drive.

Officers were unable to find Mansfield but considered her disappearance suspicious. A missing person report was filed.

Several search parties have been put in place to find the missing woman, but her whereabouts are still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is encouraged to call GCPD detectives at 912-554-7802, or 912-264-1333 as a silent witness.

Attributes: Glynn County Police Department