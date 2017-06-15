UPDATE: Georgia prison escapees captured in Tennessee

Savannah, GA (WSAV) — Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the murder of two Georgia prison guards.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee.

The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two corrections officers who were overpowered, disarmed and shot to death on a prison bus southeast of Atlanta.

Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were slain.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills called the fugitive inmates “dangerous beyond description.”

Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Multiple agencies are suspending investigation into reports of a possible sighting of two escaped prisoners from Georgia.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Facebook regarding the suspension stating:

According to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus, 50 to 70 officers from multiple jurisdictions were in the area searching along with dog teams and a helicopter.

The Jasper County Communications Center first received an early morning call from a truck driver who claims to have spotted the escapees, prompting the search.

“There was one truck driver, however, there were lawn mower crews in the are also,” said Malphrus. He says the lawn mower crews also confirmed the description of the escapees.

According to the initial report, two men were seen attempting to break into a vehicle wearing black shirts and camouflage pants at a rest stop on Bees Creek Road off of I-95.

Officials ask citizens to report any suspicious activity by immediately calling 911. The men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

GEORGIA (AP) — The FBI is rolling out what it calls “a significant media effort” including “a nationwide billboard campaign” to appeal for help from the public in tracking down two inmates sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus.

Agent David LeValley, who runs the FBI’s Atlanta office, says the billboards will offer specifics about a reward, now up to $130,000, and a nationwide tip line for the case, at the number 877-926-8332.

LeValley stresses that the reward is for information leading to an arrest. He says “We do not offer rewards for someone to be brought in dead or alive.”

The fugitives — 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose — are believed to have stolen a white Ford F250 pickup truck with the Georgia tag BCX-5372 around midnight Tuesday in Madison, Georgia.

MADISON, Ga. (WSAV) – A joint news conference was held in Madison on the escaped inmates who killed two officers at noon, today June 15.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, said the reward is now at $130,000 and noted that he has never seen a reward that large.

“I’ve never seen this level of assistance in my career.” And added that he feels the level of importance is due to the fact that “the public is in grave danger.”

The FBI has a tip line set up at 1-877-WANTED2.

The FBI said these men are armed and dangerous and if you think you see them, call 911 immediately.

The sheriff says that their last known whereabouts were a rock quarry in the area where they stole a white F250 Ford truck. That theft took place around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Adding that they don’t think the men are still in the area. “They could be halfway across the country at this point.”

GEORGIA (AP) – A Georgia sheriff says the reward is now $115,000 for information leading to arrests of two inmates who killed two guards and escaped from a prison bus.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says in a brief email to The Associated Press that “many significant contributions” boosted the reward from $70,000.

Authorities say 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose have stolen at least two vehicles in their getaway.

The first was a Honda that was found hidden in woods near a house they ransacked about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the site of the killing.

Police say they then stole a white pickup truck from an industrial site in the area described as a 2008 Ford truck with Georgia tag BCX5372.

GEORGIA (AP) – A Georgia corrections official said two escaped inmates accused of killing two prison guards have known each other for “quite a while” and it’s possible they planned the escape together.

Department of Corrections Assistant Commissioner Ricky Myrick said 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose have been cellmates more than once, but he wasn’t sure whether they were cellmates at Baldwin State Prison just prior to their escape.

Authorities say the two men overpowered and killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue on a prison transport bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said the pair ransacked a house in Madison, about 25 miles north of where the killings happened, and then stole a white pickup truck from a nearby business.

Sills said both men were violent repeat offenders and are considered armed and dangerous.

GEORGIA (AP) – A Georgia sheriff says authorities still don’t know the whereabouts of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two prison guards.

Authorities have said 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered and killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt.

Curtis Billue and escaped from a prison transfer bus around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Wednesday that the two inmates “thoroughly ransacked” a house in Madison, about 25 miles north of where the escape happened, several hours after the guards were killed.

Sills says they took some food and likely some clothes and left their prison uniforms behind. Sills says authorities aren’t sure where they went after that, but he suspects they’re no longer in the Madison area.

NEWS 3 UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of these escapees.

Authorities confirm one of the escaped prisoners has ties to the “Ghostface Gangsters.” Both are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators say, the two “could be anywhere” and the search will go nationwide if necessary.

In a recent news conference, investigators also stated the incident happened at 6:45 a.m., not 5:45 as previously stated.

A representative from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office states the escapees broke into a home south of Athens and took clothing, leaving their prison uniforms behind.

This is a photo of the car in which they are believed to be traveling.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (NBC/AP) – Authorities in Georgia have identified two prison guards they say were killed by inmates who escaped during a bus transport. The Georgia Department of Corrections identified the guards as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both officers at Baldwin State Prison.

Authorities say 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were on work duty and traveling on a prison bus early this morning in Putnam County when they overpowered the prison guards shooting and killing them.

Rowe, whose nickname is “Whiskey,” was convicted of armed robbery and is in prison for life without parole.

Dubose was also convicted of armed robbery.

According to officials, the two are armed with .40 caliber Glock pistols that belonged to the officers.

Officials say the two may be making their getaway in a dark green 2004 Honda Civic with Georgia plate RBJ660.

The deadly incident happened on Hwy. 16 West of Sparta near Eatonton around 5:45 a.m. They are believed to be traveling in a car that was carjacked shortly after the shooting.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (NBC) — Two prison guards are dead after being shot and killed by prisoners in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s office confirmed to 11Alive that two prisoners being transported on a bus were able to overpower the guards before killing them and escaping.

This happened on Hwy 16 West of Sparta near Eatonton around 5:45 a.m. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Honda Civic 4 door with GA license plate RBJ660 and grass green in color. It was carjacked shortly after the shooting.

The suspects are now armed with the officers’ .40 caliber pistols, according to police.

The US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.

THE FUGITIVES

Police say Donnie Russell Rowe (W/M 6’1 181 pounds) and Ricky Dubose (W/M 6’1 140 pounds) are the suspects.

MACON (The Telegraph) – According to The Telegraph in Macon, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two corrections officers are dead after a prison bus was hijacked.

Two armed inmates have escaped and are considered very dangerous.

The first call came in shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday as inmates apparently took control of a prison bus on Ga. 16 near Hancock County.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee is on the scene assisting, as are deputies from Hancock County.

“We’re trying to get this bus unloaded,” Massee said. “We have 32 inmates getting off the bus.”

The shooting happened between Eatonton and Sparta on Ga. 16.

At last report, the inmates had commandeered another vehicle, possibly a Honda, and were headed toward Eatonton.

Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath could not provide additional details.

“Everything is happening as we speak,” she told The Telegraph by telephone.

Heath said they would release information as soon as concrete details are available.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga (WXIA-TV) — Two prison guards are dead after being shot and killed by prisoners in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s office confirmed to 11Alive in Atlanta that two prisoners being transported were able to overpower the guards on the bus before killing them and escaping.

This happened on Hwy 16 West of Sparta near Eatonton. 11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.