SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Police (SCMPD) and Effingham County Sherriff’s Office (ECSO) are on scene investigating a death in Effingham County.

SCMPD first learned about a body found in the woods off of Lanier White Road. ESCO was then called to the scene.

Police say this could be a possible homicide, believing the cause of death was not natural.

The Effingham Coroner is also on scene at this time.

