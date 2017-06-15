Coast Guard investigating threat claim at Charleston port

By Published:
Aerial Photography: Port of Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) – Coast Guard officials say a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina was evacuated because of a claim about a threat aboard a ship.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump tells WCIV-TV that employees were evacuated Wednesday night and a portion of the Cooper River has been closed.

Stump says a YouTube conspiracy theorist reported a suspected threat aboard a container ship in the port. He says authorities are investigating out of caution. The commander says the threat is more to the vessel than public safety.

No further details were available.

