Celebrity chef Hugh Acheson to close The Florence on June 25

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve never eaten at celebrity chef Hugh Acheson’s local restaurant, The Florence, you better hurry up. Acheson announced via Instagram yesterday that he will close his Italian-inspired eatery on June 25.

He wrote, “I am sad to report that our Savannah restaurant, The Florence, is closing after service on June 25th, 2017.

Sometimes you build something pretty with a lot of awesome artisans, you cook good food with skill and precision, you serve it with heart, professionalism and a smile, and at the end of the day it is still a financial puzzle that just doesn’t work. Thanks Flo team for all you have done.”

The 7,000 square foot space at 1 West Victory Drive was listed for lease in early May, but Acheson told The Savannah Morning News he was not closing the restaurant.

While Acheson is known for his popular Athens-based restaurants like 5 & 10, The National and his Atlanta-based restaurant Empire State South, Kyle Jacovino is the executive chef at The Florence.

There is no word yet as to where Jacovino or the rest of his staff are headed after the closing.

Acheson is probably best known for his role as judge on Bravo’s hit show “Top Chef,” and his is also a James Beard Foundation Award Winner.