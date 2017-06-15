Breaking News: Jurors in Bill Cosby’s assault trial said they are deadlocked

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CNN) – Jurors in Bill Cosby’s assault trial said they are deadlocked and cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts against the comedian.

Judge Steven O’Neill asked the jury, which began deliberating Monday evening, to go back to deliberating in another attempt to reach consensus.

“I am required to read you an instruction. The jury foreman has informed me that you are deadlocked,” O’Neill said. “If you are still deadlocked you should report that to me. If you’ve reached a unanimous decision on some of the charges, please report that back to me.”