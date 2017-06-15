Beaufort County Studio Tour

14 students from Beaufort County stopped by the WSAV studio as part of the “Destination STEM” Summer Camp program. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Ariella Scalese gave the students a tour of the building, taught them about weather and climate, and showed them how to use the RADAR.

Each student got a chance to stand in front of the green screen and present the weather. The children came prepared with lots of weather questions, so look for these faces every Thursday during Weather Wise Kids.

If you are interested in scheduling a tour, just click on the Weather Wise Kids tab.