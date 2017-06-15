Update: Another arrest made in attempted robbery of armored vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Police (SCMPD) has made another arrest for the attempted armed robbery of two Brink’s security guards in January.

Victor Natson, 26, was taken into custody June 14 on a charge of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery.

Natson, who worked at Brink’s prior to the incident, was identified as an additional suspect during a continued investigation into the case.

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Police (SCMPD) sent out an alert regarding an attempted robbery of a Brinks Armored Truck around 4:25 p.m. Monday. SCMPD has two suspects in custody.

Both suspects were shot and the status at this time is not life threatening.

The investigation is currently underway: the scenes location; Abercorn Street near Truman Parkway. People are encouraged to avoid the area.

