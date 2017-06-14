Young gymnast takes on cancer diagnosis with positive attitude

(St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital) – In late 2014, Jordyn started to complain about aches and pains. Since she was a competitive gymnast, her doctor thought it was related to a sports injury. But then Jordyn developed a persistent fever and was often in tears because she felt so bad.

Jordyn was found to have acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). About 3,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with ALL in the U.S. each year, making this blood cancer the most common childhood cancer.

Within a week, Jordyn was referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. St. Jude has helped increase the survival rates for ALL from 4 percent before opening more than 50 years ago, to 94 percent today. At St. Jude, Jordyn is undergoing two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy.

“We knew St. Jude was the best place for childhood cancer. We knew that when families go to St. Jude, they have no worries. They’re going to be taken care of.” Jordyn’s mom, Chastity

“St. Jude has given her hope she’ll return to gymnastics, and that’s helped her fight. It’s helped her stay positive,” her mom said. “Jordyn is passionate about being athletic. She’s passionate about saying, ‘Hey, this happened to me, but I’m going to bounce back.'”

