BREAKING: Gunman Identified In Congressional Shooting

WASHINGTON (NBC) – Investigators have identified the gunman who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

President Donald Trump announced during an update from the White House that the suspect died.

Witnesses say Hodgkinson opened fire as Republican Congressmen and their staffers were practicing on an Alexandria, Virginia ballfield.

Representative Steve Scalise was shot in the hip. Two Capitol Police officers and a lobbyist for Tyson Foods were also among the wounded.

Congressional police officers assigned to Scalise’s security detail returned fire, fatally wounding Hodgkinson.

Witnesses told law enforcement that when the gunman arrived at the ball field, he asked people “are these the Republicans or the Democrats?”