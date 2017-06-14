What can I carry on the plane?: TSA prohibited items

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is here and that means it’s time for a vacation!

But, before you pack those bags to the brim—the Transportation Security Authority shares which items won’t make it through the security checkpoint.

When you get to the airport, the last thing you want to do is throw something away inside your bag, or even miss your flight because of an item inside your luggage!

Here are some of the items the TSA doesn’t allow you to carry on the plane:

Oversized liquids – This refers to items like mouthwash, water, facial wash, etc. They must all be 3.4 ounces or less, or they will not be allowed into your carry-on. TSA says the oversized liquid that’s come through the security checkpoint the most is sunscreen lotion.

Bottle openers

Knives, tools, or exercise & sports equipment that could be used as a weapon.

Replicas of ammunition or weapons

Real weapons

Despite the rules, TSA says they’ve already had a total of 10 firearms at the security checkpoint at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.



“TSA doesn’t want to infringe on anybody’s right to take their firearm with them when they travel, we just want to make sure it’s done the safest way possible, but bringing it to the checkpoint is the absolute wrong way to do it,” said Mark Howell, a spokesman for TSA.

Guns or ammunition must be declared with your airline at the ticket counter and packed securely in a lockbox.

TSA says they collect about 100 pounds a month of prohibited items.

Now if you are caught with any of these prohibited items, TSA says you have four options:

You can give it to someone else for safe keeping

You can take it back to your car

You can mail it to yourself

You can voluntarily surrender it to TSA

For more information about what you can carry-on and check in your luggage, click here.