UPDATE: Driver with life-threatening injuries after Islands Expressway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Islands Expressway and Causton Harbour Drive, at approximately 9:10 p.m. on June 13.

Both drivers were travelling on Islands Expressway, one eastbound and the other westbound, in their respective lanes. The eastbound driver reportedly attempted to make a U-turn at Causton Harbour Drive, and was struck by the westbound driver. The westbound car then left the roadway and flipped. The driver was ejected from the car.

The westbound driver sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at this time. Their name will be released upon notification of next of kin.

The eastbound driver suffered minor injuries.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing. At this time, investigators do believe speed to be a factor in this crash.

