Silent Cinema takes the screen in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Check out Buster Keaton’s ‘The General’ accompanied by the Savannah Philharmonic at the Tybee Post. Plus, ‘Pieced Together’ at Sulfur Studios, the Juneteenth Festival & the Train Wrecks album release at The Jinx.
What: Silent Cinema Concert: ‘The General’ (live accompaniment by Savannah Philharmonic chamber ensemble and pianist Rodney Sauer)
When: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 17
Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave.
Cost: $15 adults, $7 children
Info: tybeeposttheater.org
What: “Pieced Together”
When: June 15-July 1; opening reception 6-9 p.m. June 16;
Where: Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.
Cost: Free
Info: sulfurstudios.org
What: The Juneteenth Festival
When: 11 a.m. June 17
Where: 38th Street Park
Cost: Free; book donations welcome
Info: 912-412-4851 or 912-428-3335
What: The Train Wrecks “Once Again” album release
When: 10 p.m. June 16
Where: The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.
Cost: TBD
Info: thetrainwrecksband.com