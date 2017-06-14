Silent Cinema takes the screen in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Check out Buster Keaton’s ‘The General’ accompanied by the Savannah Philharmonic at the Tybee Post. Plus, ‘Pieced Together’ at Sulfur Studios, the Juneteenth Festival & the Train Wrecks album release at The Jinx.

What: Silent Cinema Concert: ‘The General’ (live accompaniment by Savannah Philharmonic chamber ensemble and pianist Rodney Sauer)

When: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 17

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave.

Cost: $15 adults, $7 children

Info: tybeeposttheater.org

What: “Pieced Together”

When: June 15-July 1; opening reception 6-9 p.m. June 16;

Where: Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.

Cost: Free

Info: sulfurstudios.org

What: The Juneteenth Festival

When: 11 a.m. June 17

Where: 38th Street Park

Cost: Free; book donations welcome

Info: 912-412-4851 or 912-428-3335

What: The Train Wrecks “Once Again” album release

When: 10 p.m. June 16

Where: The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.

Cost: TBD

Info: thetrainwrecksband.com