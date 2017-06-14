UPDATE: Escapees ‘ransacked’ house after killing guards; $60,000 reward offered for capture

GEORGIA (AP) – A Georgia sheriff says authorities still don’t know the whereabouts of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two prison guards.

Authorities have said 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered and killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue and escaped from a prison transfer bus around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Wednesday that the two inmates “thoroughly ransacked” a house in Madison, about 25 miles north of where the escape happened, several hours after the guards were killed.

Sills says they took some food and likely some clothes and left their prison uniforms behind. Sills says authorities aren’t sure where they went after that, but he suspects they’re no longer in the Madison area.

NEWS 3 UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of these escapees.

Authorities confirm one of the escaped prisoners has ties to the “Ghostface Gangsters.” Both are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators say, the two “could be anywhere” and the search will go nationwide if necessary.

In a recent news conference, investigators also stated the incident happened at 6:45 a.m., not 5:45 as previously stated.

A representative from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office states the escapees broke into a home south of Athens and took clothing, leaving their prison uniforms behind.

This is a photo of the car in which they are believed to be travelling.

Rowe, whose nickname is “Whiskey,” was convicted of armed robbery and is in prison for life without parole.

Dubose was also convicted of armed robbery.

According to officials, the two are armed with .40 caliber Glock pistols that belonged to the officers.

Officials say the two may be making their getaway in a dark green 2004 Honda Civic with Georgia plate RBJ660.

The US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.

THE FUGITIVES

Police say Donnie Russell Rowe (W/M 6’1 181 pounds) and Ricky Dubose (W/M 6’1 140 pounds) are the suspects.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee is on the scene assisting, as are deputies from Hancock County.

“We’re trying to get this bus unloaded,” Massee said. “We have 32 inmates getting off the bus.”

Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath could not provide additional details.

“Everything is happening as we speak,” she told The Telegraph by telephone.

Heath said they would release information as soon as concrete details are available.

