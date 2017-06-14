Our Hometown: Fathers honored this weekend at Wild Adventures

Still haven’t figured out what to get dad for Father’s Day?

How about a trip to Wild Adventures in Valdosta?

This weekend, the theme park celebrates the family patriarch.

The fun kicks off Saturday, June 17, with a nighttime waterpark party, a classic 80’s concert- featuring Grammy Award winning rock and roll band, Huey Lewis & The News- and a special Bring-a-Friend free day for passholders.

On Sunday, they’ll celebrate Father’s Day with special recognition for all dads.

For more information, visit: WildAdventures.com or call 229-219-7080.