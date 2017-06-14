Members of Congress express solidarity after gunman’s attack

WASHINGTON (NBC) – Calls for unity could be heard throughout Washington Wednesday following an early morning attack targeting a Congressional baseball practice.

Five people, including Lousiana’s Rep. Steve Scalise, were wounded in the attack. The gunman was killed in a gunbattle with police.

“We are united in our shock. we are united in our anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

On Capitol Hill hearings were postponed. The House was briefly called to session for a show of support.

“It’s in the family. It’s an injury in the family,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said.

President Trump, meanwhile, offered words of encouragement.

“We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here above all because we love our country,” the president said.

Gunman James T. Hodgkinson, who was killed when police returned fire, volunteered with the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign.

“I am sickened by this despicable act,” Sanders said, adding that he condemns “all violence.”

