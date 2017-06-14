Grand Jury indicts Brunswick man on murder charges

By Published: Updated:
Pictured: John William Rosevelt

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Grand Jury of the Superior Court of Glynn County indicted John William Rosevelt on murder in connection to the disappearance Linda Mansfield.

Rosevelt was indicted for the following offenses:

  • Malice Murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Felony Murder
  • Concealing the Death of Another
  • Tampering with Evidence
  • Making a False Statement 2 counts
  • Terroristic Threats

The search continues for the body of Linda Mansfield, who was reported missing on May 23.

The investigation is being led by Inv. Jeff Williams of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Attributes: Glynn County Police Department

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s