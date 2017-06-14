Grand Jury indicts Brunswick man on murder charges

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Grand Jury of the Superior Court of Glynn County indicted John William Rosevelt on murder in connection to the disappearance Linda Mansfield.
Rosevelt was indicted for the following offenses:
- Malice Murder
- Aggravated Assault
- Felony Murder
- Concealing the Death of Another
- Tampering with Evidence
- Making a False Statement 2 counts
- Terroristic Threats
The search continues for the body of Linda Mansfield, who was reported missing on May 23.
The investigation is being led by Inv. Jeff Williams of the Criminal Investigations Division.
Attributes: Glynn County Police Department