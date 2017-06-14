Grand Jury indicts Brunswick man on murder charges

Related Coverage Search for missing Glynn County woman continues

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Grand Jury of the Superior Court of Glynn County indicted John William Rosevelt on murder in connection to the disappearance Linda Mansfield.

Rosevelt was indicted for the following offenses:

Malice Murder

Aggravated Assault

Felony Murder

Concealing the Death of Another

Tampering with Evidence

Making a False Statement 2 counts

Terroristic Threats

The search continues for the body of Linda Mansfield, who was reported missing on May 23.

The investigation is being led by Inv. Jeff Williams of the Criminal Investigations Division.

