Girls of summer: City of Savannah Cheerleading Sports Camp back for 25th year

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

Summer camps are in full swing and some of the most popular this time of year are the cheer camps.

The City of Savannah offers a great camp for kids ages 5 to 15.

Betty Burns and Teresa Mckine join the conversation with information on 25th annual Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp.

Four 4-day session offered M-Thurs at Alee Temple Arena:
June 5-8
June 12-15
June 19-22
June 26-29

Cost (sessions 1, 2, &3):
$45 (city residents)
$50 (non-city residents)

Session 4
$50 (city residents)
$55 (non-city residents)

Lunches provided by Summer Lunch Program.

To register, stop by Paulson Softball Complex at 7171 Skidaway Road between 9:30 am & 5:30 pm, M-F or call: (912) 351-3852.

