Girls of summer: City of Savannah Cheerleading Sports Camp back for 25th year

Summer camps are in full swing and some of the most popular this time of year are the cheer camps.

The City of Savannah offers a great camp for kids ages 5 to 15.

Betty Burns and Teresa Mckine join the conversation with information on 25th annual Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp.

Four 4-day session offered M-Thurs at Alee Temple Arena:

June 5-8

June 12-15

June 19-22

June 26-29

Cost (sessions 1, 2, &3):

$45 (city residents)

$50 (non-city residents)

Session 4

$50 (city residents)

$55 (non-city residents)

Lunches provided by Summer Lunch Program.

To register, stop by Paulson Softball Complex at 7171 Skidaway Road between 9:30 am & 5:30 pm, M-F or call: (912) 351-3852.