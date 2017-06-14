Debris Gone, Honey Horn Getting Back to Business as Usual

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hurricane Matthew devastated homes, buildings and thousands upon thousands of trees throughout our area.

Now that most of those trees have been taken out and the debris is gone, it is time to get back to normal.

Honey Horn and the Coastal Discovery Museum on Hilton Head Island was the spot where almost all the debris collected was dumped, and shredded.

The historic site was shut down for two and a half month and then had to use a side, hard to find entrance just to get in.

But the debris is now gone, the main entrance open again, and spirits are on the rise.

“The grass seed is down on the whole property which is exciting,” said Robin Swift, Coastal Discovery Museum Marketing manager.

The fields which held piles of debris still need some work now. However, its almost “normal” compared to just a month ago when they were covered in almost every stick, branch, and tree from the island.

This historic spot was shut down for months on end, and unable to do the events that make them money. They believe the storm costing the site about $100,000 in badly needed revenue.

“We cancelled 18 weddings five festivals, the museum suffered from it,” said Swift.

But a week ago the debris was gone. The temporary fences, gone. Hope, and people returning.

“We were like oh no nobody is going to find us but we were packed,” Swift says about their first weekend fully open. “People parked under trees. It was a good problem that we are back open.”

Now students from St Stephens Lutheran Church in Longwood, Florida are in town helping give the finishing touches to a post-storm facelift. Working on a new fence around what will soon be a new field at Honey Horn and cutting down or cleaning up the mess Matthew left behind around almost all the buildings on site.

“The thing that’s really powerful about this is being able to retire it so people can really enjoy it,” said George Lue, Youth leader.

“I know I’m helping people that may need it more than we do. So it makes me happy.” said Tabitha Cornelius, a St Stephen’s teen.

All of these teens are happy to be working. Happy to know more cars will be coming, along with more people walking and more fun for everyone at this historic, beautiful site.

“It was something that was really important to Hilton Head and the fact i get to help bring that back is really great,” said a smiling Tabitha.

The 26 students will be here all week helping out at Honey Horn.

The bells will be ringing for festivals and weddings starting again in September.