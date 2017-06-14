Conversation with Buddy Carter on shooting of Congressman Scalise

1st District Congressman Buddy Carter of Pooler says his heart goes out to the family of Congressman Steve Scalise, who was shot this morning during a congressional baseball practice. “He is a super guy,” Carter told us.

Congressman Carter was not at the practice but told us he was in the congressional gym early this morning and Speaker Paul Ryan was also there. Carter told WSAV’s Ben Katko that when security personnel rushed in to talk to Ryan that he knew something was wrong. “It was just the look on Paul’s face,” Carter told us.

Carter says he is not on the baseball team but indicated that Congressman Scalise is an avid baseball fan and that the bi-partisan game was scheduled for tomorrow. He says it’s unclear if it will proceed now.

In commenting on the shooter, Carter said simply “we have a very divided country right now” and indicated the shooter may have mental issues, although no information on the shooter is available.