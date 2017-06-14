Watch Live: UPDATE: Trump says Scalise badly injured, will recover

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was “badly injured” in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will “fully recover.”

The president tweeted Wednesday, “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover.” He adds, “Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Scalise, who is the majority whip, and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot Wednesday morning. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

___

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are “deeply saddened” by news of a shooting “tragedy” at a congressional baseball game. The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.” Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody. Trump says, “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

___

8:15 a.m.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (NBC) – Multiple people were shot Wednesday morning in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, including a member of Congress.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. It’s not clear how many people were injured, but police are calling the incident a “multiple shooting.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was among those shot, NBC News confirmed.

An apparent witness to the event, Benjamin Childers, wrote on Twitter that someone opened fire on a baseball field where congressional Republicans were practicing and he heard many shots.

“We had three members of Congress take shelter in our apartment,” he said on a live stream, as sounds of emergency vehicles could be heard. “The three weren’t shot.” NBC was reaching out to him for comment.

A baseball game was scheduled for Thursday, according to Roll Call.

Police say the suspect is believed to be in custody.

Police are advising residents to stay away from the area.