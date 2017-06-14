Board of Public Education hosts hearings on proposed millage rate increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Board of Public Education for the City of Savannah and the County of Chatham will tentatively adopt a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 2.83 percent. The 2.83 percent increase over the roll-back millage rate will maintain the current 16.631 mills.

But before they can set a final millage rate, they are required to hold three public meetings and those meetings begin today.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held in the Jessie Collier DeLoach Board Room at the Whitney Administrative Complex, 2 Laura Ave.

The first two meetings are today, June 14 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The third and final meeting will take place on June 21 at 6 p.m. at the same location.

So, how will that affect you? We asked for clarification and basically, if your property value has gone up, your property taxes will as well.

This comes following a budget meeting last week, where the budget committee began to discuss what areas of the district need more money and where money will be cut back.