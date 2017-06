In 2009, when she was 6 years old, Alyssa had a pre-cancerous growth removed from her thigh. In May of 2012, Alyssa’s parents, Angela and Remco, discovered a spot on her forearm that looked strange.After the growth was removed at a local children’s hospital, a biopsy revealed Alyssa suffered from melanoma, a skin cancer more often associated with adults.Alyssa’s family turned to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where her treatment included additional surgeries to remove the melanoma and some of her lymph nodes. Alyssa has finished treatment and now visits Children’s Research Hospital, where her treatment included additional surgeries to remove the melanoma and some of her lymph nodes. Alyssa has finished treatment and now visits St. Jude for regular checkups.Treatments invented at for regular checkups.Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago.

Without the lifesaving research and care St. Jude provides every day, my nephew and Alyssa — and countless others — would not be here today. Alyssa’s mom, Angela

As it turns out, Alyssa is not the only St. Jude patient in her family. Her cousin, Tyler, recently finished treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. "Our family is often asked to put into words what St. Jude means to us," Angela said. "It's almost impossible. Without the lifesaving research and care St. Jude provides every day, my nephew and Alyssa — and countless others — would not be here today."