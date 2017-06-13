Video: Authorities release video of Kala Brown’s rescue

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. – Newly released video shows the dramatic rescue of a woman held captive for two months by a confessed serial killer in South Carolina back in November.

Spartanburg County deputies found 30-year-old Kala Brown while investigating a tip about a sex crime and heard banging from inside a metal container on alleged serial killer Todd Kohlhepp’s property.

The disturbing video, released by prosecutors late Friday along with dozens of pictures and hundreds of pages of evidence, shows the moment on Nov. 3, 2016 when officers discover Brown, who authorities say was “chained up like a dog” inside a metal storage container on Kohlhepp’s property near Woodruff.

Once they were able to get into the container, they found Kala Brown chained up like a dog.

Officer: ” Do you know where your buddy is?”

Kala: “Charlie?”

Officer: “Yes.”

Kala: “He shot him.”

Officer: “He did? Who shot him?”

Kala: “Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in a bucket of the tractor, and he locked me down here and I never saw him again. He said he was dead and buried. He said there were several bodies dead and buried out here. He says if the dogs will be ruined if they start looking because there’s red pepper.”

Kohlhepp later pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder and many other charges and was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences plus an additional 60 years in prison.