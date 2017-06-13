TRAFFIC ALERT: WB Islands Expressway closed at Causton Harbor Dr.

Photo: SCMPD. Metro police ask you find an alternative route after a 2-car crash closes WB Islands Expressway at Causton Harbour Dr.

Savannah, GA (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metro Police tell us Westbound Islands Expressway is closed at Causton Harbour Drive after a 2-car crash. One victim is suffering from serious injuries right now. Police ask that you seen an alternative route.

 

