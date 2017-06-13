Man charged with murder in W. 42nd Street homicide; possible connection to missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested Ihrieon Brown, 21, for the June 6 shooting of Tony Stevens, 33, and shooting death of Brittani Brown, 26 (no relation).

Ihrieon Brown was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and giving false statements.

Metro police believe there is a connection to the missing case of Jamison Lemons.

At about 4:10 p.m. on June 7, officers responded to the 600 block of West 42nd Street and found the victims inside a residence.

Brown succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Stevens was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Through a thorough investigation, detectives identified Ihrieon Brown as the suspect in this incident.