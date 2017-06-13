Owning The Stage with Tina Tyus-Shaw

“I am, I will, I can. Awesome.”

That’s Miss Black Georgia USA, Shaunii Rawls speaking to students in my “own the stage” program.

The Savannah native shared an inspiring message today about believing in yourself.

Perfect as these bright minds pack in 2 weeks of building social medial communities to change the world.

From charity work, helping the homeless, these 8th and 9th graders are owning their ideas with purpose and a clear vision for the future. These students from Savannah State University’s Educational Talent Search are taking 5 classes including Tina’s Owning The Stage which is designed to help teens realize their self worth and purpose,