Our Hometown: Live Oak Public Libraries Summer Reading Program underway

Did you know Reading even fifteen minutes each day during the summer can prevent summer learning loss?

Now through July 31, you can help foster your child’s love for reading by getting them involved in the Live Oaks Public Libraries Summer Reading Program.

simply Visit any Live Oak Public Libraries branch in Chatham, Effingham, or Liberty Counties to pick up a “Build A Better World” Summer Reading Program log, calendar and rules.

They can Collect reading rewards and earn multiple entries for the Summer Reading Program Grand Prize!

Participants must be registered online to be eligible for the Grand Prize drawing.

For more information, visit: liveoakpl.org.

Advertisement