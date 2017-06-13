Juneteenth celebration explores the Reconstruction Era of Mitchelville

Juneteenth, also referred to as Freedom or Emancipation Day, commemorates June 19, 1865—the day former slaves in Texas learned they were free, two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation.

This Saturday, June 17, the Mitchelville Preservation Project will hold its third annual celebration to honor the day.

World renowned singer, storyteller, entertainer, educator and actress Marlena Smalls and nationally acclaimed artist Patricia Sabree are two of several featured guests for the occasion. They join the conversation with information on raising awareness about Juneteenth, Mitchelville and the Gullah culture.