Georgia, SC representatives respond to shooting at GOP baseball practice

(WSAV) – Several Georgia and South Carolina GOP representatives have responded to this morning’s shooting at the Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson released the following statement, “Steve Scalise is a great friend, and I am praying for him, our Capitol Police officers, the staff members and all those involved in today’s terrible attack. I hope that all Americans will join me in condemning this senseless act of violence against innocent lives. Thank you to the U.S. Capitol Police, our first responders and all who rushed to aid the victims.”

S.C. Congressman Mark Sanford’s representative said, he was not at the practice. He tweeted: “Prayers for @SteveScalise & others shot this AM at GOP practice for tomorrow’s Congressional baseball game. @CapitalPolice truly heroic.”

Tom Davis, longtime S.C. state senator from Beaufort County posted on Facebook, “The annual congressional baseball game is a rare bipartisan gathering that raises money for charity; that even this is now shattered by zealotry and hatred seems to me a metaphor for where we are right now as a country. One of the great things about sports is that it’s an opportunity, even if only for a while, to set aside our differences and enjoy something together. And if I’m honest, I’m at times as guilty as anyone when it comes to an absence of tolerance for opposing views, or for someone who sees things differently than I do. For me, this morning’s shooting is a wake-up call; I’m going to do better.”

Congressman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia’s 11th District tweeted: “I was on the field at the congressional baseball practice, but I’m okay. This was a senseless act of evil. Please pray for those who were shot and their families. There were a lot of heroes here today.”

Georgia’s First Congressional District Rep. Buddy Carter tweeted: “Praying for my friend @SteveScalise, staffers, Capitol Police, & all involved in the terrible events at @thehillbaseball this am. Horrible.”

Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, said in a statement that was at the practice and, “saw the shooter.” Adding, “Please pray for my colleagues.”

Senator David Purdue of Georgia tweeted that he and his staff are safe. Adding, “Our heartfelt prayers go out to all of the members, staffers, and Capital Police officers affected this morning.”