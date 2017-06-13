Garden City Police need help to ID armed robbery suspects

By Published: Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Garden City Police, on June 9 at 2:45 p.m. the MLK Lottery store at 5150 Augusta Road in Garden City was robbed by two black males.

They got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say it appears one male had a semi automatic handgun with an extended drum magazine.

The suspect’s faces were covered to disguise their identity.

The suspect’s vehicle is a dark colored four door sedan.

Any information please call the Garden City Police Department or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

