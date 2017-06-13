Former NBA player Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea

Dennis Rodman
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Rodman on Tuesday in what would be his first to the country since President Donald Trump took office. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – Former NBA player Dennis Rodman has arrived in North Korea on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.

He told reporters before departing Beijing airport on Tuesday that he is “just trying to open a door” with North Korea.

Rodman has received the red-carpet treatment on four past trips since 2013. He’s made several visits to the country, but has been roundly criticized for insensitive comments and for singing “Happy Birthday” for the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un, back in 2014. On the same trip, he suggested an American missionary was at fault for his own imprisonment in North Korea, remarks for which he later apologized.

He said he believes Trump would be happy with his trip. Rodman was a cast member on two seasons of Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”

