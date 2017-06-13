‘CyberCamp’ offers teens an inside look to safety, careers

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In an age of cyber hacking, peeping and email scams, Savannah teens have the chance to learn how to stay ahead of the next strike. Armstrong State University along with the Air Force Association are currently putting on its first week of ‘CyberCamp.’

The camp takes rising 8th through 12th graders and give them a hands-on experience of learning about cyber safety, cyber ethics, and a look at potential career, including outside the military, where cyber education is needed and desired.

The camp culminates with a week’s end competition where campers compete against each other for real-world prizes.

“It is likely that three people on the winning team will walk away with three certifications as a vulnerability assessor, a disaster recovery engineer and potentially an information security officer,” Armstrong Center for Applied Cyber Education Scott Scheidt said.

The camp’s second week runs July 17-21. Cost is $250. Sign up here