CAT encourages residents to ‘Dump the Pump’ on June 15 with special fare

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CAT) – Chatham Area Transit will join other public transportation systems nationwide to participate in the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 15.

To encourage local residents to dump the pump, CAT is offering a “Throwback” fare promotion of 75-cent one-way fixed-route as well as $1 paratransit.

In honor of CAT’s 30 years of service to the community, bus passengers will be able to pay the “1987” exact cash fare of $.75 per trip while paratransit customers will pay $1.

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), Dump the Pump Day is a national event that encourages people to choose public transportation over driving. Riding public transportation is a great alternative to driving, and will help save money. Dump the Pump Day shines a spotlight on the extensive benefits of public transportation, such as saving the average two-car household more than $9,000 per year by downsizing to one car and improving access to job opportunities for millions of Americans.

Additionally, public transportation is a catalyst for economic development. Public transportation helps to make communities economically prosperous and competitive. Every $1 invested in public transportation generates approximately $4 in economic returns, powering community growth and revitalization.

For additional information about this promotion, please call the Customer Service Ride Line at 912-233-5767 or email us at info@catchacat.org.