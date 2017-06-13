UPDATE: Police ID victim in shooting on 37th street

SAVANNAH, GA (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting of Hakeem Hurst, 22, near the intersection of West 37th Street and Harden Street on June 12.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to the area and found Hurst suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this point in time, investigators believe Hurst and another male subject were shooting at each other at the time of the incident.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

________________________________________________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot tonight, June 12, on 37th Street and Florance just before 11 p.m. Monday night. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for a while so Metro Police could investigate the incident.