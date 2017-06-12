Slideshow: “49 Portraits” exhibit honors Pulse Night Club victims

Darius Johnson Published:

The “49 Portraits” gallery below features the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando just a year ago- today.

These portraits are on display in Orlando at Terrace Gallery in City Hall until Wednesday.

“49 Portraits” to honor victims of the Pulse Night Club attack

 

