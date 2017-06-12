Slideshow: “49 Portraits” exhibit honors Pulse Night Club victims

The “49 Portraits” gallery below features the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando just a year ago- today.

These portraits are on display in Orlando at Terrace Gallery in City Hall until Wednesday.

Akyra Monet Murray Alejandro Barrios Martinez Amanda Alvear Portrait Angel Candelario Padro Anthony Luis Laureano Disla Antonio Davon Brown Brenda Lee Marquez Brenda Lee Marquez McCool Christopher Drew Leinonen Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz Cory James Connell Darryl Roman Burt II Deonka Draytons Eddie Jamal Droy Justice Edward Sotomayor Jr Enrique L Rios Jr Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera Frank Hernandez Frankie Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez Jason Benjamin Josaphat Javier Jorge Reyes Jean C Nives Rodriguez Jean Carlos Mendez Perez Joel Rayon Paniagua Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega Juan P Velazquez Juan Ramon Guerrero Kimberly Morris Luis Daniel Conde Luis Daniel Wilson Leon Luis Omar Ocasio Capo Luis Vielma Martin Torres Mercedez Marisol Flores Miguel Angel Honorato Oscar Aracena Montero Paul Terrell Henryt Peter O Gonzalez Cruz Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala Shane Evan Tomlinson Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez Stanley Almodovar III Tevin Eugene Crosby Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado Yilmary Rodriguez