UPDATE:

SCMPD reports that Frank Dennis has been found safe.

________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department issued a missing person alert today, June 12, for Frank Dennis, 82.

He was last seen at 10:45 a.m. in the on East Oglethorpe Ave. wearing blue plaid shirt and khakis.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.