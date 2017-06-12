Police arrest Statesboro man in a case of rape, kidnap

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department made an arrest for Paul Houston, 50, in a case of rape on June 7.

Early Wednesday morning Statesboro police were notified of a possible sexual assault that occurred at Coin Laundry, a local laundromat.

Officers responded and determined through investigation that the victim had been raped and kidnapped.

The victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

The case was turned over to the Statesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and assigned to a detective.

Through further investigation, Paul Houston was identified as the primary suspect.

Statesboro Police Department Detectives secured warrants for Houston’s arrest and began efforts to locate him.

The suspect turned himself in and was arrested without incident and transported to the Bulloch County Jail to await further court action.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911.