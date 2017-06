This Saturday, June 17, the Daughters of Mary Magdalene presents its 2017 Juneteenth Festival at Savannah’s 38th Street Park.

The day recognizes June 19, 1865 — when Texas, the last state to abolish slavery, emancipated its slaves.

The family event begins at 11 am and includes: free food, a bouncy house for the kids, educational information and entertainment.

For more information, contact Marilyn Jackson at: 912-412-4851 or Ivan Cohen at: 912-428-3335.