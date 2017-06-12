Metro IDs victim in East 37th Street shooting; residence is site of previous shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating the Saturday evening, June 10, shooting of a man on the 2000 block of 37th Street.

Officers were called to the residence about 10:50 p.m. and discovered Nathanial Cooper had been struck and was suffering from non life threatening injures. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The residence was recently involved in a separate shooting incident. Evidence suggests the victim may have been involved in risky behavior.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.