Intimate, wrenching ‘Evan Hansen’ takes top honors at Tonys

By Published:
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen perform at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – “Dear Evan Hansen,” a heart-wrenching musical about teen angst, loneliness and suicide in the social media age, has taken top honors at the Tony awards. The show stars 23-year-old Ben Platt in a breakout performance. It won six awards Sunday evening, including best musical and best actor for Platt.

It also won best score for its young composers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, already Oscar winners for the movie “La La Land.”

Also among the night’s big winners was Bette Midler for “Hello, Dolly!” and the drama “Oslo,” a three-hour play about the Middle East peace accords.

Midler delighted the crowd at Radio City Music Hall by refusing to let the orchestra play her off, telling them to shut up as she continued her many thank-yous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s