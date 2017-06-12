Guilty verdict for man accused of kidnapping, raping two underage girls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’ve been following this case for more than a year and on Friday, June 9, a guilty verdict was reached for the Chatham County man police say kidnapped and raped two underage girls.

Theron Hendrix was found guilty on multiple charges including kidnapping, cruelty to children, rape and sodomy.

His sentencing is scheduled for next week on June 16 in Chatham County Superior Court.

In May 2016, a grand jury indicted Hendrix for allegedly attacking two teenage girls.

Twenty-three-year-old Hendrix was arrested thanks to a tip from an alert viewer.

From Aug. 25, 2014 to March 2, 2015, Metro’s SVU launched six investigations into prior sex crimes possibly involving the same suspect.

Hendrix played basketball for Jenkins High School from 2012-2014.