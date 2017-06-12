Georgia man dies in skydiving accident

By Published:

MONROE, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia skydiving instructor has died during a parachute landing. Monroe police Chief Keith Glass tells local media that the accident that killed 49-year-old Joseph Bennett happened just before 2:40 p.m. Saturday at Monroe-Walton County Airport.

Fellow skydivers gave Bennett first aid until emergency responders arrived. He was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he later died. Bennett was an instructor for Skydive Monroe and lived in Buford.

Skydive Monroe Owner Bill Scott says Bennett had been skydiving for many years and made more than 6,000 drops. He says there were no equipment failures or missteps in the drop on Saturday, Bennett just “misjudged his landing approach.”

