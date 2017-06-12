UPDATE: Search for teen missing off Fripp Island suspended for night, resumes today

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for the missing swimmer off of Fripp Island was suspended for the night and effort will resume today, June 12. They have multiple agencies involved in the search and will organize again this morning and resume their search efforts at first light.

BEAUFORT COUNTY — (WSAV) – Beaufort County Authorities are searching for a teenager reported missing in the waters near Fripp Island.

They say the 16 year old boy was reported missing around 2:30 Sunday afternoon on Fripp Island in St. Helena.

The boy was in the water with other swimmers and reportedly was caught in an under tow.

The Coast Guard is assisting Beaufort Marine Rescue with their search.