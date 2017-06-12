Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for assault, battery

By Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (BCSO) – Kevin Maurice Johnson is wanted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

His last known address is in Sheldon, S.C. but frequents the Hilton Head area.

Johnson is 29 years old; 6′ 3″ tall and  weighs approximately 175 lbs.

If you have any information about this individual please, contact Inv. W. Murphy at 843-255-3413 or call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

