‘Vintage Market Days of Savannah’ draws thousands

Meredith Stutz Published:

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. – This weekend thousands got a head start on their summer wardrobes and remodeling projects by taking part in the first ever “Vintage Market Days of Savannah.”

The weekend long event at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center on Hutchinson Island welcomed 90 local and national vendors. Clothes, soap, jewelry, home decorations, food and more was on display as the crowds weaved through the convention center.

“Vintage Market Days” is a national franchise but 2017 marks the first year it makes a stop in the Hostess City.

If you missed this weekend’s fun, “Vintage Market Days of Savannah” plans to make a return for a fall themed market in Mid-October.

For more information, click here.

 

