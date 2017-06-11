Protesters in Savannah Pride Rally say we need more progress

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Across the country on Pride Weekend, people rallied for LGBTQ equality. In Savannah, folks gathered at Johnson Square in Downtown to hold their own pride rally.

About 100 people showed up for the rally hosted by the First City Network, and their message was clear.

“Equality for all… all means everyone,” organizer Michael Polski said to the crowd.

“This is about equality…. It’s people that need to stand up for their rights just need to give them a little extra like hey you can do this,” Polski said in an interview.

Savannah resident Clinton Edminster spoke at the rally. “Equality is not a noun, it’s a verb, it’s an action… Intangible. It is not something you can purchase; it is not something that you can have; it is an action, at all times,” he said.

While the LGBTQ community has made strides in past years with legislation like marriage equality, those that rallied say it’s still a scary time.

“I think that a lot of people have thought that like progress note forward so much that we don’t need to make any more progress and I think our current president has proven that we need progress now more than ever,” said Julia Dawnelkins.

President Trump actually came up in the Los Angeles pride rally, as many protesters turned it into a resist rally and in Washington D.C., pride protesters were met with opposition from the “No Justice, No Pride” group.

Here in Savannah, that’s not stopping them.

“I’ve been on the sidelines for too long,” said Ian Hinze, “This is pride month and this is important and I want to be here ends and I need it right now more than ever.”

The First City Network is also opening an LGBTQ community center in July for mental health services and HIV testing.