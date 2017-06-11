Atlanta restaurant reopens 2 months after child dies there

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta restaurant has re-opened two months after a 5-year-old body died there when he got stuck in the business’ rotating wall.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2sOb7Q5 ) reports the Sun Dial restaurant opened for lunch and dinner Friday. It had been closed since the boy’s April 14 death.

Authorities said Charlie Holt, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was having lunch with his parents and somehow got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury at the revolving restaurant, which sits atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

Witnesses rushed to help the boy’s father free him but he died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.