Bluffton ‘Walk to Remember’ honors families who’ve lost children

BLUFFTON, S.C. – On Saturday dozens of balloons drifted into the Carolina blue sky after being launched from the ground below.

More than 25 people gathered to celebrate, honor and remember their sons, daughters, and friends who died.

After the launch the crowd began moving as a part of the first ever ‘Walk to Remember.’ Hosted by Helping Parents Heal and The Compassionate Friends, walkers took to the Amazing Grace Remembrance Trail near Buckwalter Parkway.

The organizations provide support, encouragement and advocacy for parents, siblings and grandparents who have lost children. While the walk was free, donations were accepted for both organizations.

Irene Vouvalides lost her 24 year-old daughter, Carly Hughes, to a rare and aggressive form of esophageal cancer in 2013. Vouvalides now leads Helping Parents Heal in for Bluffton and Hilton Head Island.

“Our children are with us forever just because they’re not walking this earth does not mean they don’t exist. So having events like this ‘A Walk to Remember’ to say their name to keep them with you,” she said.

