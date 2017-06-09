Update: Pond drained, Alma man still missing

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) — Public safety personnel and city/county workers have drained the pond located on E. 20th St. Mr. Wooden was not located nor was any evidence which could enable locating Mr. Wooden.

Law enforcement is actively pursuing other leads to determine the whereabouts of Mr. Wooden.

Financial pledges on behalf of local family members have increased the reward to $2,000.00.

These funds will only be distributed if the information received leads to the discovery of Mr. Wooden.

Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Wooden is asked to call the Alma Police Department at 912-632-8751.

___

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) — Local public safety personnel, city and county workers and DOC employees/inmates have drained a local pond located on E. 20th Street in efforts to determine if Willie Frank Wooden is located within the pond.

Mr. Wooden was not located nor was any evidence which could enable locating Mr. Wooden.

Law enforcement is actively pursuing other leads to determine the whereabouts of Mr. Wooden.

Funds raised (financial pledges) on behalf of local family members have increased the reward to $2,000.00.

These funds will only be distributed if the information received leads to the discovery of Mr. Wooden.

Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Wooden is asked to call the Alma Police Department at 912-632-8751.

___

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) — Local public safety personnel, city and county workers, and DOC employees/inmates are currently draining a local pond to determine if Willie Frank Wooden is located within the pond.

Efforts began yesterday to drain the pond, but the rain which began during the day and lingered into the night hindered the draining of the pond.

Personnel is currently utilizing several machines to pump the water from the pond.

DNR and local law enforcement did drag the inner perimeter of the pond in its entirety yesterday but did not discover Mr. Wooden or any items of concern.

Law enforcement has no reason to believe Mr. Wooden is located in the pond; but, due to the location of the pond, and the fact the pond exists in a heavily traveled area, law enforcement received permission from the owner to drain the pond for certainty.

Throughout the week, public safety personnel has scoured the City, searching vacant and abandoned buildings, as well as wooded areas; no evidence has been discovered to provide the location of Mr. Wooden.

If anyone has any information which can lead to the location of Mr. Wooden, please contact the Alma Police Department at 912-632-8751.

Local family members have offered a reward for information leading to the location of Mr. Wooden. Local citizens and business owners have further pledged funds in conjunction with the reward offered by family.

___

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Alma Police Department is distributing a reward offer of $500 on behalf of Caleb Madison and family.

If any citizens or local businesses wish to make a pledge towards the offered reward, please contact Mr. Madison at 912-614-2231. Reward money will only be paid for information which leads to the successful location of Willie Frank Wooden.

Reward money will only be paid for information which leads to the successful location of Willie Frank Wooden.

___

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Alma Police Department (APD) received a call concerning a missing person, Willie Frank Wooden, 68, on June 2.

Brown has not been seen since May 30, 2017, at his S. Thomas Street home.

APD learned Brown’s vehicle, a silver 2004 Toyota Avalon, had been located across town at the Bacon County Health Department on May 31st.

Witnesses have informed law enforcement an unknown white female removed a duffle bag from Wooden’s vehicle around 9 a.m. on the 31st. This morning, June 2

This morning, June 2nd, witnesses saw the same unknown white female removing items from the trunk of Wooden’s car before witnesses observed an unknown black male grab the unknown white female, toss her into a dark-colored Ford F150 (with black wheels), and drive away. A white sedan, possibly a late-model Nissan Altima, was also observed near Wooden’s vehicle during this incident.

A white sedan, possibly a late-model Nissan Altima, was also observed near Wooden’s vehicle during this incident.

The Alma Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently treating this incident as possible ‘foul play’, and are processing the vehicle for evidence.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Wooden please contact the Alma Police Department at (912) 632- 8751 or Bacon County 911(912) 632-2760.

Attributes: Alma Police Department